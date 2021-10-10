Man beaten to death over affair with married woman in Rajasthan, accused share video

Rajasthan: A man was beaten to death by the husband and other family members of a woman, he was in a love affair with, in the Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan on Thursday. At least six individuals were shown holding down the victim and hitting him severely with sticks in a series of videos that the accused reportedly shot and posted on social media.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the accused then dumped the corpse of the man, named Jagdish Meghwal of Prempura village, in front of his house.

‘Prempura residents Vinod, Mukesh, Lalchand alias Rameshwar, Sikandar and Dilip Rajput came on two motorcycles. They threw Jagdish’s body in front of our house. I tried to hold him but he wasn’t breathing anymore,’ Jagdish’s father, Banwarilal Meghwal said.

According to police, a case has been launched against 11 people, three of whom have already been rounded up.

Banwarilal stated that Jagdish left the residence at 1.30 pm on Thursday, said to be heading to Suratgarh. He speculated that the accused may have abducted him and beaten him to death on his way home.

The villagers held a sit-in in front of the police station earlier in the day, stating that the man’s remains would not be burned until the culprits were apprehended in the case.