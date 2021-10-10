Navratri 2021 Day 4 – Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of the Nava Durga, is worshipped on Navratri Day 4. Kushmanda is an abstract symbol based on three words: Ku, Ushma, and Anda. The Devi appears as the cosmic egg that represents the entire universe, and her divine smile is believed to end all darkness. Maa Kushmanda has eight hands; because of that, she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Shardiya Navratri Day 4 (Chaturthi) falls on Saturday,10 October in 2021.

Date: Sunday, 10 October

Tithi: Chaitra Sukla Paksha Chaturthi

Goddess: Goddess Kushmanda

Puja: Kushmanda Puja

Mantra:’Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah’

Flower: Jasmine

Navratri Color: Royal Blue

Parvati is believed to occupy the center of the sun and liberate energy for the universe, and hence, took the form of Maa Kushmanda. Apparently, she possesses healing powers and has a radiant disposition like the sun. She rides a lioness and has eight hands. Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada, and Kamal are in her right hand, and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra are in her left hand, respectively.

Puja Vidhi

Kushamanda puja is performed on the fourth day of Navratri (Chaturthi). A devotee becomes a subtle experience of God’s grace after only a few steps are taken on the devotional path, according to Vidhi-Vidhan. Human beings can freely fly from the Bhavsagar by worshipping her. As much as possible on this day, the braggart married woman should be worshipped. In this way mother is happy and provides the desired results to her devotees.

Significance

You will receive good health and wealth on Navaratri day 4. All the power to bestow Siddhis and Niddhis is believed to reside in her Jap Mala. By worshipping Maa Kushmanda on Navratri, devotees are blessed with extreme energy and power.

Shri Kushmanda Devi Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Kushmanda Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah

Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha |

Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me ||

Navratri 2021 Day 4 Bhog:

Worship Maa Kushmanda and offer Halwa, Malpua or curd as bhog.

Malpua Recipe

Ingredients

For the batter:

100 gram Flour

100 gram Semolina

100 gram Milk powder

400 ml Milk

10 gram Cardamom powder

Ghee-For frying

For the syrup:

400 gram Sugar

1 gram Saffron

5 ml Lemon juice

100 ml Water

How to Make Malpua

For the preparation:

1. Make a smooth batter with the listed ingredients.

2. Mix in the sugar, water, lemon juice and make the sugar syrup, add saffron.

For cooking:

1.Heat the ghee in a non stick pan, reduce the flame to medium.

2.Pour the equivalent of 3 tablespoons of batter into the ghee and cook.

3.Strain and soak the malpuas in the sugar syrup.

4.You can garnish it with almonds and pistachios.