Navratri 2021 Day 3 -Puja vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

A specific form of the goddess Adi Shakti is celebrated on the 3rd day of Navratri. Chandraghanta, the avatar of NavaDurga, is worshipped on this day. In the Hindu tradition, Chandraghanta Devi is regarded as a Goddess of spiritual and internal power. Shardiya Navratri Day 3 falls on Saturday, 09 October in 2021.

Date: Saturday, 09 October

Tithi: Ashwin Sukla Paksha Tritiya

Goddess: Goddess Chandraghanta

Puja: Chandraghanta Puja

Mantra: ‘Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah’

Flower: Lotus

Navratri Color: Red

Parvati is the wife of the almighty Lord Shiva. During a marriage, Lord Shiva adorned the Goddess’s forehead with a Chandra made of Chandan. That’s why she is called Chandraghanta. It is said that she removes the problems and little demons of life. Shiva’s crescent moon is visible on her forehead. She has ten arms and three eyes. She has a golden complexion and is ready for battle. She wears a mala of bells that are intended to silence the sounds of articulation. Her tiger offers protection, peace, and happiness to her devotees. A half-moon is adorned on her head and she holds a Gong (big bell).

Puja Vidhi

On the Navratri Tritiya Tithi, Chandraraghanta Puja is performed. Purify with Ganga Jal or Gaumutr. Placing coconut on the water-filled pot of earth, silver, or copper is known as Kalash sthapna. Now take the Sankalpa for Puja and perform shodopchar puja on Maa Chandraghanta. To all the deities, offer the relevant puja samagri. Distribute Prasad at the end of Aarti. Offer milk to Maa Chandraghanta. This appeases Maa Chandraghanta, who removes all obstacles.

An atma puja is performed to purify oneself

Tilak and Aachman: Put tilak on forehead and drink holy water from palms.

Sankalpa: Taking water in hand and making a wish before the Goddess.

Aavahana and Aasan: Offer flowers

Paadhya: Offer water to Devi’s charan.

Aachman: Offer Kapoor (camphor) mixed water.

DugdhaSnan: Offer cow milk for bathing

Ghrita and Madhusnan: Bathe in ghee and honey

Sharkara and Panchamritsnan: Offer sugar and panchaamrita baths.

Vastra: Offer a saree

Chandan: Put Sandalwood tilak on the deity.

Kumkum, Kajal, Druvapatra and Bilwapatra, Dhoopa and Deepam

Offer Prasad

Significance

Chandraghanta Devi’s grace allows devotees to see supernatural objects. Devotees are able to hear divine sounds and experience divine fragrances. It is Mother who keeps her devotees away from all obstacles and ensures their happiness.

Shri Chandraghanta Devi Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Chandra Ghanta Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah

Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta |

Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa ||

Navratri 2021 Day 3 Bhog: As bhog, serve kheer made from milk and makhana. Furthermore, you can offer fruits, coconut with its husk, bananas, paan and supari, Haldi and kumkum.

Low Fat Makhana Kheer Recipe

Ingredients

1 Litre Milk

1/4 cup Makhana (puffed lotus seeds)

2 tbsp Sugar

2 tsp Pistachios, chopped

2 tsp Almonds, chopped

1 tsp Green cardamom powder (optional)

