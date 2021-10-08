Navratri 2021 Day 3 -Puja vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

A specific form of the goddess Adi Shakti is celebrated on the 3rd day of Navratri. Chandraghanta, the avatar of NavaDurga, is worshipped on this day. In the Hindu tradition, Chandraghanta Devi is regarded as a Goddess of spiritual and internal power. Shardiya Navratri Day 3 falls on Saturday, 09 October in 2021.
Date: Saturday, 09 October
Tithi: Ashwin Sukla Paksha Tritiya
Goddess: Goddess Chandraghanta
Puja: Chandraghanta Puja
Mantra: ‘Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah’
Flower: Lotus
Navratri Color: Red
Parvati is the wife of the almighty Lord Shiva. During a marriage, Lord Shiva adorned the Goddess’s forehead with a Chandra made of Chandan. That’s why she is called Chandraghanta. It is said that she removes the problems and little demons of life. Shiva’s crescent moon is visible on her forehead. She has ten arms and three eyes. She has a golden complexion and is ready for battle. She wears a mala of bells that are intended to silence the sounds of articulation. Her tiger offers protection, peace, and happiness to her devotees. A half-moon is adorned on her head and she holds a Gong (big bell).
Puja Vidhi
On the Navratri Tritiya Tithi, Chandraraghanta Puja is performed. Purify with Ganga Jal or Gaumutr. Placing coconut on the water-filled pot of earth, silver, or copper is known as Kalash sthapna. Now take the Sankalpa for Puja and perform shodopchar puja on Maa Chandraghanta. To all the deities, offer the relevant puja samagri. Distribute Prasad at the end of Aarti. Offer milk to Maa Chandraghanta. This appeases Maa Chandraghanta, who removes all obstacles.
- An atma puja is performed to purify oneself
- Tilak and Aachman: Put tilak on forehead and drink holy water from palms.
- Sankalpa: Taking water in hand and making a wish before the Goddess.
- Aavahana and Aasan: Offer flowers
- Paadhya: Offer water to Devi’s charan.
- Aachman: Offer Kapoor (camphor) mixed water.
- DugdhaSnan: Offer cow milk for bathing
- Ghrita and Madhusnan: Bathe in ghee and honey
- Sharkara and Panchamritsnan: Offer sugar and panchaamrita baths.
- Vastra: Offer a saree
- Chandan: Put Sandalwood tilak on the deity.
- Kumkum, Kajal, Druvapatra and Bilwapatra, Dhoopa and Deepam
- Offer Prasad
Significance
Chandraghanta Devi’s grace allows devotees to see supernatural objects. Devotees are able to hear divine sounds and experience divine fragrances. It is Mother who keeps her devotees away from all obstacles and ensures their happiness.
Shri Chandraghanta Devi Mantra
Om Hreem Shri Chandra Ghanta Durgaaye Namaha
Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah
Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta |
Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa ||
Navratri 2021 Day 3 Bhog: As bhog, serve kheer made from milk and makhana. Furthermore, you can offer fruits, coconut with its husk, bananas, paan and supari, Haldi and kumkum.
Low Fat Makhana Kheer Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 Litre Milk
- 1/4 cup Makhana (puffed lotus seeds)
- 2 tbsp Sugar
- 2 tsp Pistachios, chopped
- 2 tsp Almonds, chopped
- 1 tsp Green cardamom powder (optional)
- How to Make Low Fat Makhana Kheer
Add the milk to a deep vessel, break the makhanas into smaller pieces, and add them to the milk.
- Let it simmer for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours without covering the pot, until the milk boils down and the seeds are soft.
- Stir in the sugar for a few minutes.
- Then add the pistachios, almonds, and cardamom powder and stir well.
- It can be served hot or cold, depending on your preference
