Navratri 2021 Day 2 -Puja vidhi, Mantra ,Color & Prasad

The 2nd day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Brahmacharini – the 2nd form of Nava Durga. Through her knowledge of the Supreme Self, she gives eternal bliss. Also called Tapascharini, Aparna, and Uma, Brahmacharini has many names. In 2021, Shardiya Navratri Day 2 falls on Friday, 08 October.

Date: Friday, 08 October

Friday, 08 October Tithi: Ashwin Sukla Paksha Dwitiya

Ashwin Sukla Paksha Dwitiya Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini Puja: Brahmacharini Puja

Brahmacharini Puja Mantra: ‘Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah’

‘Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah’ Flower: Chrysanthemum flower

Chrysanthemum flower Navratri Color: White

In the form of the great Sati, the goddess Parvati was born at the home of Daksha Prajapati. Her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. She is signified as the lady who practiced the toughest penance and hard austerity due to which she is named Brahmacharini. Lotus and hibiscus flowers are used to decorate her. The deity of the Goddess holds a mala in her right hand and kamandal in her left. She is always represented as barefooted.

Puja Vidhi

During the Dwitiya Tithi, the Maa Brahmacharini puja ritual is performed. Offering flowers, Akshat, Roli, sandalwood, etc. to Maa Brahmacharini is an important part of worship. Bathe Maa Brahmacharini with milk, curd, melted butter, honey, and sugar. Then offer dessert made of pistachios. After this, offer paan, betel nut, cloves. Devotees of maa Brahmacharini are said to remain calm and happy throughout their lives.

Atma Pooja: Self-purification through puja

Tilak and Aachman: Apply tilak on the forehead and drink holy water from palms.

Sankalpa: Taking water in hand and making a wish in front of the Goddess.

Aavahana and Aasan: Offer flowers

Paadhya: Offer water to Devi’s charan.

Aachman: Offer karpoor (camphor) mixed water.

DugdhaSnan: Offer cow milk for bathing

Ghrita and Madhusnan: Bathe in ghee and honey

Sharkara and Panchamritsnan: Offer sugar and the panchaamrita bathing.

Vastra: Offer sari or cloth to wear.

Chandan: Put Sandalwood tilak on the deity.

Kumkum, Kajal, Druvapatra and Bilwapatra, Dhoopa and Deepam

Offer Prasad

Significance of Brahmacharini Puja

Brahmacharini represents love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. Maa Brahmacharini represents simplicity through her façade. One hand holds a rosary, the other a kamandal. Maa Brahmacharini means -the one who performs Tapa. The term ‘Brahm’ refers to Tapa. According to the story, she was born in the Himalayas. Hence, Devrishi Narada influenced her thoughts and she as a result practiced penances like tapa as she was determined to achieve Lord Shiva. Brahmacharini is believed to bestow wisdom and knowledge upon her devotees. Performing her puja brings good fortune and removes all obstacles from our lives. On the second day of Navratri, worship Maa Brahmacharini and remove obstacles to your progress.

Goddess Brahmacharini Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Brahamacharini Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah

Dadhaanaa Kar Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo |

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa ||

Read more: Navratri 2021 Day 1 -Puja vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

Navratri 2021 Day 2 Bhog:

The second day marks the appearance of Durga’s second avatar, Goddess Brahmacharini. Her symbolism is renunciation, penance, and nobility. The second day, a bhog of sugar and fruits is served to her.

Easy Fruit Custard Recipe

Ingredients

1 bowl milk

1 tbsp custard powder

2 tsp sugar

Water

1/2 apple, chopped

1 small banana, chopped

10-12 grapes, chopped

How to Make Easy Fruit Custard