Navratri 2021 Day 1 -Puja vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

The festival of Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Durga or Shakti. Hindus in different parts of the country celebrate it with much religious fervor. For nine days of Navratri, Goddess Durga devotees perform various rituals. After these nine days of fasting, they sing devotional songs during these divine nine nights, thus beginning the rituals. People visit temples and other religious places to seek the blessings of deities. It is the custom during Navratri (especially during the last three days) to feed sweets (bhog) to small girls.

Navratri Day 1 is dedicated to Maa Shailputri – the 1st incarnation of Goddess Durga. Ashwina Shukla Paksha Pratipada and Shardiaya Navratri start on this day. In 2021, Shardiya Navratri Day 1 occurs on Thursday, 07 October. Shailputri puja and Gatasthapana are performed on this day. She is also known as Bhavani, Parvati, and Hemavati. Her essence is recognized as being earthly.

Date: Thursday, 07 October

Tithi: Ashwina Sukla Paksha Pratipada

Goddess: Maa Shailputri

Puja: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Mantra: ‘Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah’

Flower: Hibiscus

Navratri Color: Orange

It is believed that Maa Shailputri is the major and absolute form of NavaDurga. Since she was Lord Shiva’s wife and is called Parvati, she represents the entire NavaDurga. She was born to Himalayas, hence her name Shailputri – the daughter of mountains. In addition to her half-moon on her forehead, her deity also holds a trident and lotuses in each hand. She sits on mount Nandi (bull). Ghatasthapana, a ritual representing women’s power, begins the puja. Performing this puja according to the puja muhurat and guidelines is essential. Performing it during Amavasya and at night is prohibited.

Puja Vidhi

The Ghatasthapana puja is done using a symbolic and holy collection of items. As a base, a clay utensil in the shape of a pan is used. Sapta Dhanya/Navadhanya seeds are then scattered in three layers on the pan. To provide seeds with enough moisture, a little water is sprinkled after that. Ganga Jal is then filled into a Kalasha. Supari, a few coins, Akshat (raw rice mixed with turmeric powder), and Durva grass are added to the water. Kalash is then wrapped in five mango leaves and covered with a coconut.

Atma Pooja: Puja is done for self-purification

Tilak and aachman: Apply tilak to forehead and drink holy water from palms.

Sankalpa: Making a wish while holding water in front of the Goddess.

Aavahana and Aasan, Offer flowers

Paadhya: Offer water to Devi’s charan.

Aachman: Offer Karpoor (camphor) mixed water.

Dugdha Snan: Offer cow’s milk for bathing

Ghrita and Madhusnan: Offer ghee and honey for bathing

Sharkara and Panchamritsnan: Offer sugar and the panchaamrita bathing.

Vastra: Offer sari or cloth to wear.

Chandan: Put Sandalwood tilak on the deity.

Kumkum, Kajal, Druvapatra and Bilwapatra

Dhoopa and Deepam

Prasad

Significance of Shailputri Puja

According to Hindu tradition, the Moon – the provider of all fortunes – is governed by Goddess Shailputri, and any bad effects of the Moon can be reversed by worshipping her. The essence of earthly existence is Shivalaputri. She resides in the Muladhara Chakra. Every human being possesses divine energy. It must be realized. Its color is red. In the Tattva (element) of Earth, Guna (quality) of unity, and Bheda (distinct) quality of Ghraana (smell) are present. Puja is performed on the Pratipada Tithi, right after Ghatasthapana.

Navratri Day 1 – Maa Shailputri Aarti Mantra

Shri Shailaputri Devi Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Shailaputri Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Shailputryai Swaha

Vande Vanchhit Laabhaay, Chandrardhkritshekharaam |

Vrisharudham Shooldharaam Shailputriim Yashaswinim ||

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Bhog:

Offer Naivedhya, or give cow’s milk pudding (Kheer) as bhog. Then offer fruits, coconut with its husk, bananas, paan and supari, Haldi and kumkum.

Rava Kheer Recipe

Ingredients of Rava Kheer

1 kg full cream milk

1/4 cup rava (semolina)

1/2 cup sugar

Dry fruits

A pinch of saffron

2-3 green cardamoms

How to Make Rava Kheer