Former IAS officer Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor

New Delhi: Former Education and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare has been appointed as the new Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment, for a period of two years, on contract basis.

‘The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as arc applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier’, the order read.

Mr Khare, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, had retired from his post on September 30.