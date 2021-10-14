Iran gets its first banana export from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to export bananas to Iran. An organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will ship bananas to Iran from Uttar Pradesh (UP). Media reports indicate that the first Shipment of bananas to be exported from UP will traverse the sea route, from Navi Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, on Thursday, October 14.

The Times of India reported that APEDA officials confirmed that the shipment would be sent from Mango Pack House at Malihabad in Lucknow at 12 noon on Thursday by registered exporter M/s Desai Agro Foods. APEDA also added that the fruit will be purchased directly from farmers in Palia Kalan and Lakhimpur districts and will be transported to a packhouse where the fruits will be ready for export. The bananas will be exported in two containers of 40 feet to Iran on a trial basis, according to APEDA officials.

According to a report, India is the top banana producer, with approximately 25 percent of total global production. A report from ET stated that more than 70 percent of the country’s banana production is contributed by Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. To date, 1,91 lakh tons of bananas worth 619 crores have been exported this year to foreign countries, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Read more: Expo 2020 Dubai: Discover hidden gems with just 65 Dirhams!

According to the latest ministry statistics, banana exports from India are rising sharply as a result of new farm practices adopted by Indian farmers in accordance with global standards. Rice, cotton, soya bean, and meat are also exported from India besides bananas. Furthermore, the Indian agriculture sector occupies the ninth position in the Top 10 List of Exporters of Agricultural Produces by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2019.