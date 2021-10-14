Expo 2020 Dubai: Discover hidden gems with just 65 Dirhams!

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai may learn about the fascinating tales behind each pavilion on a guided tour. Residents and tourists may hire a tour guide on the Expo 2020 website for only Dh65. They can even choose between a cycling and walking tour. At the Expo, two tour packages are available: an essential tour and a half-day tour.

The Dh65 half-day walking tour brings tourists to one of three thematic pavilions — Terra, Mission Possible, or Alif — with 15 stops along the way. The trip lasts slightly more than three hours. Those who wish to visit all three thematic pavilions may purchase the essential tour package for Dh120 per person. The tour guide will explain the significance and concepts behind the buildings at each thematic pavilion. The tour will make 25 stops and will take tourists around Expo’s many attractions.

‘A visitor can learn about the Garden in the Sky, water-themed attractions, and parks, to mention a few,’ explained Mohammad Elleithy, an Expo 2020 tour guide. Every country pavilion is built in a unique style and has a message to convey. ‘The tour guides have the ability to take the guests on a whole new adventure. Consider the Korean pavilion. A visitor may mistake it for a rotating cube, but it has a tale to tell. The Oman pavilion, for example, is built in the shape of a frankincense tree, which is unique to Oman. In front of the pavilion, there is also a real frankincense tree,’ Mohammad explained.

The Turkmen pavilion, on the other hand, features five-horse statues at the entry, although few visitors realize this is because horses are the country’s national animal. The walking tour begins at the entrances of thematic pavilions and concludes in Al Wasl Plaza, where visitors may learn about the ‘heart’ of the Expo 2020 site.

Bicycle tour package

The bicycle tour package is free and may be reserved online depending on the tourists’ chosen times. The bicycle excursions will make seven stops along the way. Mohammad stated that the guides had received a great reaction from the guests. ‘This is a really large-scale event, and a tour guide may be engaged for a more in-depth understanding of Expo 2020,’ he explained. The bicycle tour is limited to 14 individuals per group. There are two possible timeslots: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for an Arabic-speaking tour guide and 10.10 a.m. and 4.10 p.m. for an English-speaking tour guide.

Maria, a Danish expat living in Dubai, took a bicycle tour around the Expo with her friends and family. ‘I had previously taken the cycling trip. I wanted my children to benefit from the tour guide’s knowledge. What a fantastic opportunity to learn on the go!’, She stated. Maria also mentioned that riding a bike for an hour might help tourists explore the large Expo grounds with ease. ‘Once you’re on the bicycle trip, you’ll know exactly where you want to go. It is unquestionably beneficial to have a guide who can provide intriguing details about the Expo,’ she added.

Reize, a British expat and Dubai College student, thought the trip was fantastic. ‘It was fascinating to learn about the three subject pavilions, and the guide offered a thorough explanation. Because the cycling trip is confined to a few themes and attractions, I have a lot more to discover’, he stated.