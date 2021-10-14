Army Jawan Convicted For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistani Woman

Intelligence services have detained an army soldier from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on suspicion of spying and passing vital information a pak woman suspected to be a spy. The detained Indian Army jawan has been identified as Ram Singh. The jawan was a member of the Indian Army’s Multi-Tasking Service (MES). Photographs of critical papers were discovered from his mobile phone by police.

According to Indian Army officials, he was apprehended approximately three days ago in Jodhpur and would shortly be sent to Jaipur. ‘The intelligence service had received information that Ramsingh was suspected to have been engaged in espionage. For the past three months, sleuths from several intelligence agencies have been keeping a careful eye on his actions. He was apprehended after intelligence services established that he was providing vital Indian Army material to a Pakistani spy,’ a top police officer said.

During interrogation, investigators discovered that Singh used to exchange secret Indian Army intelligence with a lady. He had met the woman over social networking. The intelligence services have obtained information on the lady with whom Ram Singh was communicating critical information. According to credible sources, intelligence agencies have learned that Singh was duped by a pak woman on a social networking platform.

According to the source, the Pakistani girl did not rush in to capture Singh. ‘She started with formal talks for a few minutes at first to make him believe she wasn’t an agent, and gradually both of them started conversing for hours. The Pakistani woman began gathering information on the Indian Army, initially asking him about this profile and then gradually asking him for pictures of his base and other sensitive documents,’ the source further stated.