Breaking News: Shootout at Durga Puja pandal leaves 1 dead, 2 kids injured

On Wednesday, around 10 p.m., four teenagers opened fire on a Durga Puja pandal in the Korkhana neighborhood of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, killing one and critically injuring two. Police caught one of the four youngsters who opened fire, and the miscreants’ cars were confiscated. Two girls, aged 12 and 14, were wounded and sent to Ayodhya District Hospital in Lucknow.

According to Ayodhya police, it was a matter of mutual hatred, and all of the miscreants were identified and would be caught shortly. The apprehended teenager gave information on the other three miscreants, and four units of cops have been deployed to arrest them.

‘Several media houses are saying that the incident is related to Durga Puja. However, it is not true. It was a matter of personal dispute. The reasons for the attack are being ascertained’, stated Shailesh Pandey, SSP of Ayodhya.