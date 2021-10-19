Didn’t have the mental space to deal with it: Vicky on engagement rumours with Katrina

Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his reaction to engagement rumours involving Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

According to the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor, he does not have the ‘mental space’ to deal with rumours that he secretly got engaged to Katrina Kaif in a roka ceremony. Although the actors’ teams denied the news, Katrina and Vicky did not react to it at the time.

Now, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vicky revealed that he was busy shooting when the reports of his engagement with Katrina surfaced online. ‘To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,’ he said. ‘I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work,’ he added.

The roka ceremony that Vicky performed with Katrina has stirred quite a stir online. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said that he will get engaged soon enough. Katrina and Vicky are rumored to be dating, but neither has confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Vicky has been praised by critics for his outstanding performance in ‘Sardar Udham’, a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The movie, which also stars Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.