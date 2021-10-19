Aryan Khan case witness Kiran Gosavi booked in job fraud case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case against Kiran Gosavi, who took a selfie with Khan’s son Aryan Khan at NCB’s office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Police say that the case was registered at Kelwa police station in Palghar. People had paid him lakhs of rupees under the guise of sending them abroad for work.

Following an advertisement Kiran Gosavi had posted on Facebook for a job in Malaysia, two young men, Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh ??Kin, from Edwan village in Palghar district contacted Kiran Gosavi at his Navi Mumbai office.

Gosavi took 1 lakh 65 thousand rupees from both of them under the guise of giving them a job at a big hotel in Kuala Lumpur; and the money was transferred online. Following this, at the Kochi airport, they found that their tickets and visa were both fake. Both of them attempted to contact Kiran Gosavi but he would not take their calls, so they traveled to Palghar and filed a complaint with the Kelwa police station.Sherbano Qureshi, Kiran Gosavi’s assistant, was arrested by the Pune City Police on Monday in connection with the job fraud case. A person named Chinmoy Deshmukh from Pune accused Kiran Gosavi and Sherbano of cheating in 2018. Chinmoy gave Kiran Gosavi and Sherbano Qureshi Rs 3 lakhs for procuring a job in Malaysia.

A case against Kiran and Sherbano was filed at Faraaskhana Police Station in Pune in 2018. Sherbano Qureshi has been arrested by Pune Police in this case. Kiran Gosavi is on the run.