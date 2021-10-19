Salman pays Rs 8.25 lakh monthly rent for Mumbai duplex: Reports

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood because of his impressive filmography. He continues to be one of the highest earning stars in the film industry despite his numerous brand advertisements and other work commitments like Bigg Boss 15 and his investment in NFTs now. Even though the actor owns multiple properties in Mumbai, he continues to live with his family in the popular Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Salman recently signed a lease agreement for a duplex close to his home in Bandra. According to a report in the ETimes, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has renewed a lease on a duplex. The duplex is located on the 17th and 18th floors of Bandra’s Maqba Heights. Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique own both floors of Maqba Heights. Salman has leased the 2,265 sq ft duplex for 11 months. The actor will pay Rs 8.25 lakh monthly rent for the duplex. This property is reportedly going to be used for Salman’s production company’s writers’ pad.

The actor is pretty much occupied with work. In addition to hosting the popular reality show Big Boss 15, he is busy with his upcoming movie ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also stars in the film, which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It will be released in theatres on November 26. ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’, which will clash at the box office with ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, starring John Abraham.

Salman is also working on three other projects. He and Katrina Kaif will return for the third sequel of Tiger, following two successful outings. The actors have shot extensively for the film. Tiger 3 will be directed by Manish Sharma and released in 2022. Among his other projects are ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’. Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’, one of the most awaited films of 2021, will also feature Salman in a cameo. There is a rumor that the film’s release has been delayed.