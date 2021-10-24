Karva Chauth 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless pic with Jaya Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone a very happy Karva Chauth on Sunday by sharing a family drama picture with wife Jaya Bachchan from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Karva Chauth is an occasion celebrated exclusively by married couples. It is one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being, long life, and prosperity of their spouses.

With wishes to Jaya, Big B took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the title track of their 2001 family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in which he can be seen hugging her. He captioned the snap, ‘Many Many Wishes on Karva Chauth. Good luck all,’ and added a string of emojis to it.

On June 3, 1973, Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot. Eventually, the couple welcomed two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Other than Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the veteran actors have shared screen space in a number of films, such as ‘Guddi’, ‘Ek Nazar’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Abhimaan’, and ‘Chupke Chupke’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has been busy hosting the new season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Speaking of films, he will be seen in ‘Mayday’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Brahmastra’, and ‘The Intern’ Hindi adaptation. He is also a part of Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra’s starrer ‘Uunchai’.

Meanwhile, Jaya was seen on the big screen for the last time in 2016 in the film ‘Ki & Ka’, in which she appeared as a cameo role. Nevertheless, she is set to return to the big screen with Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.