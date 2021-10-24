Aspiring model sedated, filmed nude by woman & her aides in guest house

A woman and her associates filmed a young aspiring model nude after giving her drinks which were laced with sedatives. Then, she was blackmailed and asked to pay Rs.5 lakh to delete the video from the internet.

The victim was asked to come for a screen test at a guest house near Vibhuti Khand police station here.

On Saturday, the woman filed a complaint at the police station claiming that the perpetrators had uploaded her video on social media sites and were bullying her to pay 5 lakh rupees to have it taken down.

According to police, the victim was contacted by Diya Verma, who offered her a job with Vaishnavi Film Productions and promised to launch her in modeling and films. In addition to Diya, Anoop Ojha, Varun Tiwari, Ayush Mishra, Priya Mishra and Sandeep Vishwakarma were introduced by Diya as her colleagues.

The victim was offered sedative-laced drinks at the guest house before being given a costume and asked to change in the changing room. ‘They filmed me when I was changing the dress and showed me the video later. They threatened me to act in an obscene film or they would upload my video on social media. When I did not yield to their pressure and refused to do any obscene scenes and asked them to delete the video from their camera, they demanded Rs 5 lakh for it. When I did not pay them, they uploaded the video on the Internet and have since been harassing me and demanding money,’ she alleged.

According to SHO, Vibhuti Khand, Chandra Shekhar Singh, the accused have been charged with causing hurt by poison, extortion, the Information and Technology Act, and other sections of IPC, and further investigations are underway.