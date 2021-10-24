Superstar Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award on Oct 25

Megastar Rajinikanth will receive the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25, 2021. He will receive the prestigious award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to Indian cinema. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar initially announced it as early as April.

The official Twitter account of the Directorate of Film Festivals, India, reminded fans of the announcement, ‘@rajinikanth fondly called as Thalaiva by his fans, will receive the 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward, India’s highest film honour, on Oct 25.’

For the unaware, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was supposed to be announced last year, but both that and also the National Film Awards were delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dadasaheb Phalke award constituted for displaying excellence in cinema, is the highest honour in the field and is presented by the government.

The winner of the 2018 award was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama ‘Hum’.

Rajinikanth, who also received the Padma Vibhushan award, the country’s second-highest civilian honor, has appeared in South Indian and Bollywood films and has a humongous fan base. He made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander’s ‘Apoorva Ragangal’ and has been in the Tamil film industry for more than 45 years.

The actor who played the lead in AR Murugadoss’s ‘Darbar’ will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film ‘Annaatthe’. The movie, directed by Siva, also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, and Prakash Raj. It has been postponed several times because of production delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film is scheduled for release on November 4.