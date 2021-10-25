Tips for a safe and healthy Diwali 2021 during Covid

The festival season is here at our doorstep and people are exultant with new hope and happiness, it’s important to be informed of how to enjoy the festival in a safe, healthy, and responsible manner.

‘While Diwali marks the coming together of people as one single community, the onset of a third wave of the pandemic is still a big concern. Therefore, it is imperative to take appropriate caution and care to celebrate the festival of lights without compromising on health or safety. It is also essential to take general precautionary measures to avoid any sort of mishap or adverse effects on health during Diwali,’ Senior Consultant and Head, Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, Dr Arunesh Kumar stated.

Here are eight ideas from experts on how to celebrate Diwali to the fullest:

* Maintain Physical Distancing

Diwali is a holiday that not only commemorates the triumph of virtue over evil, but also draws people together to strengthen ties. However, no matter how much fun and cheer there is this Diwali, it is critical to maintain physical distance because the possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus cannot be overlooked. COVID-19 dissemination is limited by physical distancing, which includes keeping a space of at least 1 metre between people and avoiding congested areas.

* Avoid using sanitizers before lighting candles or diyas

When lighting candles or diyas, it is vital to avoid the use of sanitizers, particularly alcohol-based sanitizers. Sanitizers are highly flammable and can catch fire quickly, posing a major fire risk. Before lighting candles or diyas, one should always wash their hands thoroughly.

* Use Masks

Masks are required during Diwali, in addition to being a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The smoke created by cracker burning can cause serious complications for those with respiratory problems, as well as raise the risk of developing respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, or a burning sensation in the eyes.

* Wear Proper Clothes

While it’s difficult to resist the temptation to dress up fabulously for Diwali, it’s always crucial to dress carefully. Everyone loves to wear chiffon, georgette, satin, and silk fabrics at festivals, however these fibres are more susceptible to fire. Instead, choose fabrics made of cotton silk, cotton, or jute. During the Diwali celebrations, loose-fitting apparel should also be avoided.

* Eat healthy and nutritional filling food

Diwali is a time to indulge in delicacies such as sweets, munchies, and other tempting treats in order to celebrate the festive atmosphere. Food overindulgence can cause stomach distress, gas production, and heartburn. As a result, it’s better to eat small meals throughout the day to avoid putting undue strain on the stomach. Consume a variety of healthful, nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits and nuts. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and energised. Additionally, one should not skip breakfast or lunch and engage in some type of physical activity.

* Say ‘No’ to Bursting Crackers

India has the worst air pollution in the world, with 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities. Burning any kind of firecrackers or rubbish during Diwali would just exacerbate the problem. The carbon particles emitted by bursting firecrackers may worsen an allergy that already exists. Furthermore, vapour particles can adhere to the nostrils for an extended amount of time, increasing the risk of Allergic Rhinitis and potentially triggering asthma and bronchitis attacks. Additionally, exploding crackers for fun can aggravate the condition of Covid-infected people. The respiratory system is harmed by pollution, and the novel coronavirus is no exception. People with lung infections are said to have Covid-19 pre-morbid symptoms and are at risk of becoming infected with the virus. In this Covid environment, the bursting of firecrackers resulting in smoke can be disastrous.

* Be Compliant to Your Medications

While Diwali festivities can be a hectic time for most families, it is critical to keep daily routines and take medications on schedule. People can also set reminders on their phones or write reminder notes and stick them on the back of the restroom door, the front door, or another obvious location. If someone forgets to take a medication, it’s recommended to keep taking it as directed and seek counsel from the prescribing doctor or another doctor as soon as possible.

* Get COVID Vaccination

It is important to get vaccinated regardless of whether or not one has previously been exposed to COVID-19. People who have been fully immunised appear to have superior protection than those who have received COVID-19. Even if a person tests positive for the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 immunizations can assist them avoid becoming extremely ill. Getting vaccinated may also protect others, especially those who are at higher risk of serious disease from COVID-19.