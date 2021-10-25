Your diet can bring peaches n glow to your cheeks, this festive season!

The holiday season is a time when everyone wants to look their best, and taking care of the skin is important. The skin reflects what’s going on inside the body, so while you can apply a few products to improve the skin quality, to appear your best you will also have to improve your diet.

Pallavi Moulick, founder of the HFA & Holistic Health Coach for Women, says healthy skin comes from eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods, getting enough sleep, exercising every day, managing stress, and staying hydrated.

She mentions certain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods that should be included in one’s diet in order to supple and glowing skin, which is what everyone wants in the first place.

* Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your skin since they help to minimise the negative effects of UV rays, smoking, and pollution. They also help with wrinkles and dry skin. Fatty fish, chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, and flaxseed oil are the main food sources to bring forth the above mentioned benefits to the skin.

* Vitamin E helps to protect against UV rays. Neem, amla, almonds, avocado, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds are some sources.

* Vitamin A is the most effective way to achieve a healthy glow. It aids the immunological system of the skin. Animal protein, sweet potato, boiled spinach, and carrots are among the items.

* Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and can help to protect the skin from the sun’s rays.

* Fermented foods including yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, pickled foods, and kefir help to protect your gut microbiome. The state of your gut has a significant impact on your overall health.

* Turmeric is an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine. It’s also popular in North America, where it’s used in lattes and supplements. Mix turmeric with black pepper or/and healthy fats in your diets for enhanced absorption of the nutrients.

Foods to avoid

* Avoid alcohol, deep-fried foods, refined sugar, and lifestyle habits such as crash dieting, dehydration, smoking, irregular sleep patterns, and being constantly in a sympathetic state (stressed and anxious). These deplete the vitality of your skin and cause the slow degeneration of all of your body’s systems.

* ‘Reducing the above foods will not only make your body respond well, but it will initiate the healing process of your skin,’ Moulick concludes.