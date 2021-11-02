Kerala HC refuses to intervene in habeas corpus plea of Anupama on child missing case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court refused to interfere in the habeas corpus petition filed by Anupama S Chandran, that sought directions to the police to produce her one-year-old child before the court and give the child back to her. The petitioner, who is a 22-year-old mother, has alleged that her newborn was illegally detained by her parents and denied all basic human rights for more than one year.

The Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran clarified that ‘the matter was already pending before the Family Court at Thiruvananthapuram. Family Court has taken steps to bring the child back. There is no reason why we should intervene or extend our hand in the matter’.

Anupama S Chandran, a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader and daughter of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM local leader, has alleged that their baby boy was forcefully taken away from her when he was just four days old, and she herself was recovering from a caesarean operation in October last year. She has also accused her parents and four other friends of her father of being behind the kidnapping of her child.