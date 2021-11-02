Pakistan’s plot against India revealed: Plan to infiltrate terrorists before snowfall in Kashmir

ISI, Pakistan’s spy agency, constantly conspire against India across the border and is operating on a large scale in Kashmir. According to sources, there was a meeting between terrorists of Lashkar, Jaish and Al Badr in PoK, at where it was decided that before the snowfall more and more terrorists should be infiltrated into Kashmir.

Infiltration attempts by terrorists may increase before the snowfall in the paths adjacent to the LoC. Infiltration routes have been closed for several months due to snowfall, so ISI wants to execute the plan as soon as possible. Information from intelligence sources indicate that 200 to 250 terrorists may be present on the launchpad adjacent to the LoC. Following this, apart from the Army and the Border Security Forces (BSF), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is on alert and keeping a close watch.

A senior official with the security agencies reported that six terrorists entered the valley through Jammu’s National Highway last month. By crossing the Line of Control (LoC), the terrorists planned to enter the valley through Jammu. To locate the terrorists, a contingent of the Army’s Counter Infiltration and Counter Terror was deployed to Rajouri and Poonch. There is a possibility that terrorists have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and re-entered Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The army encountered terrorists on October 11 in Dera ki Gali of Poonch, in which 5 soldiers were martyred. In a terrorist attack in Mendhar three days later, four soldiers were killed. A group of terrorists infiltrating Uri were killed by the army in an encounter, and a Pakistani terrorist infiltrating was captured, proving that the Pakistan Army is helping with infiltration.