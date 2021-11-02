Emirates A380 jumbo jet is being turned into furniture for fans

The pandemic affected the airline industry in a variety of ways, forcing airlines to suspend routes and lay off workers. A notable casualty was the mass retirement of the beloved Airbus A380. A handful of airlines, including Air France and Singapore Airlines, have scrapped the mammoth plane in the past year.

UAE, the world’s largest operator of the A380, is now preparing to dismantle its fleet, as its first A380 has already been stripped. During its 12 year service, the A380 flew 6,319 times. A plane is typically flown to a remote location for deconstruction, with only its most valuable parts recovered, like engines, landing gears, and flight control components. Then the aircraft sits stagnant for an eternity, and much of the aircraft’s materials are dumped into landfills.



Emirates, however, does not want its iconic A380 to become a forgotten piece of metal. Instead, the airline has partnered with Falcon Aircraft Recycling in the UAE in order to save valuable parts from landfills. Customers and fans will be able to purchase them as furniture and memorabilia. The cabin’s unique features will be salvaged and turned into unique furniture, aviation memorabilia, collectibles, and retail items designed and manufactured by UAE company Wings Craft. The company has a reputation for creating customized merchandise from aircraft materials.



One of the most notable pieces to be recycled is the first generation onboard bar. Products are expected to go on sale in the coming months, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Emirates Airline Foundation, which is the company’s non-profit organization devoted to helping children in need. Recycling airplane materials is not only a charitable endeavor, but it also reduces landfill waste and the environmental impact of dismantling a jet.

By completing the material recovery process in the UAE, the company will be able to further reduce its carbon footprint. It is also the first time an A380 has been deconstructed outside of Europe. ‘Approximately 190 tonnes of metals, plastics, carbon fiber composites and other materials will be removed from the aircraft and recycled or repurposed through the upcycling programme with Wings Craft’, Falcon Aircraft Recycling director Andrew Tonks said.

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said that, ‘this initiative allows our customers and fans to take home a piece of aviation history while also reducing landfill waste and contributing to charities through the Emirates Airline Foundation. For this iconic aircraft and our flagship, it’s an elegant and fitting retirement solution’.