Company hires ‘Chief Dipping Officer’ for £1000 to eat chicken nuggets

A frozen food company is seeking a ‘Chief Dipping Officer who will share dipping tips for the brand’s chicken nuggets. A person selected for the competition will receive £1000 and a year’s supply of the company’s chicken dippers, a snack similar to nuggets. As part of its brand ambassador program for its chicken dippers, frozen foods maker Birds Eye recently announced that it is accepting applications for the position of ‘Chief Dipping Officer’, or ‘CDO’.

According to the job description on its UK website, the person should be an expert in ‘the perfect crunch’. Additionally, the right candidate will be able to demonstrate a passion for Birds Eye Chicken Dippers as well as a solid knowledge of the dipper to sauce ratios. They should also have excellent taste buds and not be afraid to experiment with new combinations. The ‘Chief Dipping Officer’ will also need skills to determine a dip that will suit the whole family, Birds Eye said.

As the brand’s Chief Dipping Officer, he will create engaging content for the brand’s social media channels. The role also includes advising dippers on how to dip, testing the weirdest dipper and sauce combos, and recommending the perfect sauce combination for dippers to consumers. Birds Eye also provided an e-mail id where individuals interested in applying can email their cover letter explaining how much they love the brand’s chicken dippers and why they should be chosen as a CDO.