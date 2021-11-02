Bishop booked in Kerala after allegedly making ‘narco-jihad’ remarks

Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt was arrested on Monday in Kerala for making a statement supporting ‘narcotic jihad’. The police acted on a court directive. Upon the request of Kottayam district president of the All India Imams Council, Abdul Azeez Moulavi, a magistrate court in Pala notified the local police to file the case against the Bishop.

In addition to a promotion of enmity charge, Kottayam police have cited charges against the Bishop. During an address at a pilgrim center within the Pala diocese two months ago, the Bishop claimed there was a ‘narcotics jihad’ in addition to the ‘love jihad’ to trap non-Muslims.

The bishop claimed that drugs were being used in soft drinks and juices to make non-Muslims addicted. All the mainstream political parties, with the exception of the BJP, condemned the comments. Several Muslim organizations demanded an apology from the bishop.