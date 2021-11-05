Flipkart introduces ‘love it or return it’ programme

Flipkart unveiled a new offer called ‘Love it or Return It’ on Thursday. Customers will be able to purchase premium cellphones through this service and then return them for a full refund within 15 days. For the time being, this programme is only a test run, with Flipkart collaborating with Samsung. This offer is valid for both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The programme is now being tested in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, among other cities.

With this new scheme, if a customer is disappointed with a premium smartphone purchased, they will be able to return it within 15 days of purchase. Customers will receive a full refund to their bank accounts.

Flipkart claims that by establishing this new scheme, it hopes to boost customer confidence in purchasing smartphones online. Another factor is the increase in the number of high-end smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone companies such as Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and others are predicted to increase growth sales by more than 60% in 2021.