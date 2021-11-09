‘Let the next one come forward; Rohit has been here for some time’ – Kohli

Virat Kohli had earlier announced his willingness to step down from Captaincy of the T20 format. But he had not named the next Captain but said that Kohli did not name the next captain but said that current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was already overseeing the team before the match against Namibia ‘This is the biggest recognition I have ever received. I have tried to make the most of my ability. Likewise, the time has come to change. Very proud of the team’s performance. It’s time for someone else to lead the team. Not to mention that Rohit is still here and has been overseeing the team for the last few days,” said Kohli during the toss.

Watch Video

Rohit is the most discussed name for the Twenty20 captaincy. He has led India in 19 matches in the Twenty 20 Internationals and has given India 15 victories.