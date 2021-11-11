A place among real-life heroes; Sonu Sood calls it ‘My award’

Actor Sonu Sood has a huge fan base, which has grown by leaps and bounds since his philanthropic activities during the Covid 19 pandemic. He was the sole actor who stepped up to assist when the country was in need. Sonu proved to be the messiah by returning poor migrants to their homes, giving food and medical care, and making goods available to the needy. Since then, his followers have showered him with affection.

A drawing of Sonu together with three other real-life heroes was recently created by an Indian artist. In the video, the artist is shown using a pen to make four distinct faces at the same moment. He sketched Former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh, and Indian military officer Captain Vikram Batra. Along with them, he sketched Sonu Sood as well.

Sonu shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi: ‘My Award’.

One of Sonu Sood’s followers used his blood to create a painting of the actor back in June. The popular video featured one artist donating a little amount of blood, which he then used to paint Sonu’s image as a way of expressing his love and thanks. However, the actor expressed his displeasure and said: ‘Please don’t do this, instead donate blood to save a life. You are an amazing artist…but avoid using blood to paint my portraits’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be featured in the forthcoming Telegu film ‘Acharya.’ His Bollywood project is yet to be announced.