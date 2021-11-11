Gulf country announces citizenship for distinguished individuals

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced that Saudi Arabia will give citizenship to distinguished people with unique expertise and specializations. Saudi citizenship will be granted to experts and exceptional international talents in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technological fields.

The decision was taken in accordance with the Vision 2030 of the country. In 2016, the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, announced Vision 2030, an economic plan aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy away from traditional oil sources.