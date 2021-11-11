Lab tests busts ‘anti-diabetic claims’ marketed by Jackfruit 365

A food product made from jackfruit, marketed under the brand name ‘Jackfruit 365’, touted on social media as having properties to control diabetes, turned out to produce contradictory results in a lab test. In a new report from the Drug Controller, it is reported that samples of the Kerala-based product did not contain anti-diabetic drugs. Samples collected by the Drug Controller on their own from stores have been tested.

Initially, it was reported on social media that Jack Fruit 365, a product made from jackfruit, contained traces of allopathic medicine for diabetes. When the Drug Controller’s Office examined the sample, the individual posted the results and the report was shared on social media. Social media popularity of the same led drug controllers to collect samples from various outlets for testing. When tested in the Drug Controller Lab twice, the new test report hardly detected the presence of Diabetes preventive medicine in ‘Jack Fruit 365’. As stated in the report, no drugs used to treat diabetes were detected.

To test products, customers can bring samples to the Drug Controller’s Office on their own. The results of such an inspection cannot be trusted. The samples brought by individuals may have been tampered with or doctored. ‘Since the drug was not found in the product, it could be sold without any limitations,’ the Drug Controller said.

The founder of the manufacturing company has rubbished the claims circulating on social media. ‘The social media campaign against ‘Jackfruit 365’ is fake and we may take legal recourse. A conspiracy is suspected behind the campaign,’ Joseph said. Food safety officials have also tested samples of the product. Meanwhile, Magician Nath, the person who originally took the product to the lab for testing, said he is not commenting on the matter for now.