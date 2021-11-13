Ex-hotel worker cautions everyone against eating free breakfast, especially eggs and waffles

Vacations are best spent in a luxurious and fancy hotel. However, the best thing about living in a hotel is waking up in a comfy bed and eating their complimentary breakfast to our hearts’ content. But it turns out that the complimentary breakfast isn’t that great – a hotel worker sure knows that. Former hotel worker Brandi Augustus has shared the reasons why you shouldn’t eat hot breakfast at hotels. After 15 years working in hotels, Augustus explained the dishes you shouldn’t eat on her TikTok account. In the TikTok video entitled ‘Don’t Eat That Sh*t,’ she said that people should avoid certain foods, including eggs and waffles.

In addition, Brandi said ingredients get reused and cooking equipment isn’t properly cleaned, but instead just wiped down every day – allowing dirt to build up. Brandi said: ‘I don’t know how to say this without being attacked by people in the industry… if your hotel serves the hot continental breakfast, eggs, waffles stuff like that, don’t eat that s***’. She claims that while working at one hotel, which she did not name, the waffle maker was rarely cleaned and that employees continued to use old batter as long as they could until it started to smell. ‘That waffle batter gets reused until it starts to smell like beer,’ she says.

She even claimed that the manager instructed them to use a single paper towel to clean everything. ‘He said it was environmentally friendly instead of using a rag or a sponge or even mostly paper towels to clean things like bowls, spatulas, the tables,’ she explains. If you are going to eat breakfast, pick a hotel that employs ‘a proper chef and has a hygienic kitchen. I’m just trying to save you some headaches,’ she says. After learning about this, we have certainly lost our appetites.