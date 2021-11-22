Samsung A13 5G to launch soon; Picks up Bluetooth SIG Certification

South Korean mobile manufacturer Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, A13 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. The smartphone, which has been rumoured for a few months, was recently spotted in new renders that showed it would include triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style notch. A 50-megapixel triple camera unit is believed to be included in the smartphone, which will be available in 4G and 5G models with four colour options.

The phone’s price has recently been rumoured to be $249. (roughly Rs. 18,400). According to previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A13 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will be available in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. A 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD panel and a 5,000mAh battery are also expected on the gadget. The phone was also recently discovered running Android 11 on the Geekbench benchmarking website.