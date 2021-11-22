Samsung Galaxy A 73 images leaked ! Get the details here ;

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone A73’s Computer-aided design (CAD) images have surfaced online, offering smartphone fans an idea of what the future phone might look like. It’s expected that the phone will come in two colour options. It’s possible that the Samsung Galaxy A73 will have a plastic body and a punch-hole display. It could come with a 108-megapixel camera and will be released as part of the company’s mid-range smartphone portfolio in 2022. It should be noted that Samsung has yet to make any announcements about this smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A73, according to renders posted by Dutch website LetsGoDigital and developed by Technizo Concept based on leaks and rumours of the phone, has a similar look to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72, right down to the quad-camera configuration at the rear. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the smartphone, while the USB Type-C connector and SIM card slot are located on the bottom edge. The Samsung Galaxy A73 appears to lack a 3.5mm jack in the images, however, the company has yet to publish more details regarding the new entrant, so this may change too

According to The Elec, a South Korean website, Samsung may equip the rumoured A-series with a screen from a Chinese manufacturer to keep prices down and compete with Chinese manufacturers. According to the article, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) are also potential vendors for the device. According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will ship with Android 12 pre-installed and be powered by a Snapdragon 750G CPU, which implies it will support 5G connectivity, unlike its predecessor. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy A73 smartphone so it is best to take these assertions with a grain of salt.