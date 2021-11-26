DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Hockey India announces team for Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Nov 26, 2021, 07:02 pm IST

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the men’s team for the Asian Champions Trophy, 2021. The tournament will be held in Dhaka from December 14- 22.

Manpreet Singh will lead the 20-member Indian squad. Harmanpreet Singh is the vice-captain of the team. Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is not included in the team.

Defending champions India face South Korea in the first match. Other teams participating in the tournament include Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, and hosts Bangladesh.

India will play their second match against Bangladesh on December 15. India’s third match is against Pakistan on December 17 and on December 18, India will take on Malaysia. India will play against Japan on December 19. The semifinals will be played on December 21 followed by the Final on December 22.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (capt), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

