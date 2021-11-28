Oppo Enco buds series getting new features

Oppo will release a software update for its Enco X, Enco Air, and Enco Play true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in December. The Double-Tap Camera Control feature, which allows users to shoot photographs or record videos by double-tapping the earphones, is one of the most significant upgrades. The Oppo Enco Free 2 will also get a new software update that will provide dual-connection capability, allowing users to link the earphones with two smartphones at the same time.

The Enco X, Enco Air, and Enco Play will be able to use the Double-Tap Camera Control feature that was first introduced on the Enco Free 2 earlier this year.

Oppo has made Double-Tap Camera Control a feature that is only available on its handsets that run ColorOS 11.3. To use gesture control, users must first launch their phone’s default camera app.

The Oppo Enco X earbuds come with the Personalised Sound Boost feature, which was previously only available on the Enco Free 2. It adjusts the music playing based on the sensitivity of your ears using a software algorithm.

ColorOS, Android 6.0 and later, and iOS phones are compatible with the Personalised Sound Boost function. To use the customised treatment on a phone that isn’t running ColorOS, you’ll need to download the HeyTap app.