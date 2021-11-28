Switzerland adds five more countries to quarantine list

Geneva: Switzerland added five more countries to its quarantine list. The country took this decision to contain the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant.

Swiss authorities added Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi to the list. All passengers coming from these countries must present a negative Covid-19 test and quarantine for ten days.

Earlier, Switzerland imposed a ban on direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region. The country also imposed entry restrictions on passengers from Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. Only Swiss citizens or those with a residence permit in Switzerland or the broader Schengen area are exempted from the entry restrictions.