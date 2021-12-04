Know how to change your photo on PAN Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and the PAN Card is needed to most of the financial transactions and the filing of income tax returns.

Here is how to change your photo on the PAN Card online. Changes and corrections can be requested online.

Also Read: Know how to download Aadhaar Card on your phone

How to change photo on PAN card online:

1. Visit the official website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or by clicking on the link (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/index.html) or by going to the UTITSL portal (https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/index.jsp).

2. Changes or corrections in existing PAN Data will now be selected from the Application Type drop-down option.

3. After that, you must choose the category type. Choose an individual option.

4. Fill in the requested information, then submit by providing the captcha code.

5. You must now select the KYC option.

6. The options for ‘Photo Mismatch’ and ‘Signature Mismatch’ can be found here. Choose the one that best suits your needs.

7. Fill in the essential information once more and click Next.

8. Following that, you must provide proof of identity, address, and date of birth.

9. Click the Submit button after checking the Declaration box.

10. After you’ve completed the steps above, you’ll need to pay Rs 101 (plus GST) to change your photograph and signature for addresses in India, and Rs 1011 (plus GST) for addresses outside India.

11. You will receive a 15-digit acknowledgement number after successfully completing the payment.

12.You must take a printout of the application and transmit it to the Income Tax Department’s PAN Service Unit.

13. You may also track the application using the acknowledgement number.