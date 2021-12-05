Germany’s Merkel says virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made what is likely to be her final call to Germans to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, on Saturday.

Merkel delivered what is expected to be her final weekly video message two days after federal and state officials agreed on a set of steps aimed at stemming a wave of coronavirus illnesses.

Unvaccinated persons are being barred from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural facilities around the country as part of the restrictions. In the long run, parliament will consider enacting a general vaccine mandate.

‘Get vaccinated, no matter whether it’s a first vaccination or a booster, every vaccination helps,’ Merkel said.