Typhoon Rai hits Philippines: Death toll rises to 18

Manila: The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 18. The disaster agency warned ‘serious damage’ in the hardest-hit areas on Saturday. Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the southern and central regions of Philippines, knocking out communications and toppling concrete power poles. More than 3 lakh people were forced to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

Super typhoon Rai smashed into the tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km per hour (120 miles per hour). As the wind barreled across the archipelago, its speed eased to 150 kph, uprooting trees, ripping roofs off houses, and showering streets with debris. According to Mark Timbal, spokesman for the national disaster agency, more than 18,000 military, coast guard, police and fire personnel will join rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.