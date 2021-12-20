Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), price of gold futures declined marginally 0.04% or Rs 19 to Rs 48,575 per 10 gram. Silver futures eased 0.45% or Rs 281 to Rs 61,856 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remined unchanged at R 35,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4570.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $ 1,800.42 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $ 1,801.50. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $ 22.37 an ounce, platinum shed 0.2% to $ 928.23 and palladium dipped 1.8% to $ 1,749.51.