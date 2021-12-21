Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain, 47, the daughter of Jordan’s former King Hussein, was ordered to pay more than half a million pounds in a divorce settlement by the United Kingdom’s High Court on December 21. Al-Maktoum is the billionaire ruler of Dubai and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Princess Haya, who is the youngest of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s six wives, and her two children are to be protected from security threats posed by the divorce settlement, which is said to be the largest divorce settlement in British legal history. It should be noted that he had been accused of kidnapping the kids once after Princess Haya moved to Great Britain.

Approximately £250 million of the total amount is to be paid upfront to Princess Haya by Justice Philip Moor. The UK High Court Justice said: ‘I am entirely satisfied that this means that, although HRH (her royal highness Haya) and the children would require security provision in any event, given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country’.

In this regard, the greatest threat they face is actually from HH (his highness the sheikh) himself, and not from outside influences. Adding to this is the full weight of the state that he has available to him as evidenced by his ability to use Pegasus software, available only to governments.

Justice Moor ensured that the princess’ divorce settlement also covered the costs associated with managing two multi-million-pound properties. There is also a ‘security budget’, as well as a budget for holidays, salaries, accommodations for a nurse and a nanny, armored vehicles, and the upkeep costs of the various pets. Apart from that, both of Princess Haya’s children will receive secured payments worth £5.6 million each a year. A £290 million guarantee will secure this amount.