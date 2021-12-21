Zombie Fish Returns to Life: Dead Fish ‘Reappears’ on Pan to Haunt its Fryer

Those who love the horror genre have probably grown up watching zombie flicks. The very thought of them existing for real probably sends shivers down their spine. If you encountered a video of their existence, how would you feel if you discovered that it was filmed by a zombie fish? The internet has dubbed on a zombie where a dead fish suddenly comes back to life as ‘zombie fish’ due to the viral video that has become viral on TikTok.

Lad Bible reports that a Chinese man named Wen got the Shock of his life when the fish he had just started frying started moving around in the pan when he first fried it. The incident left Mr. Wen speechless and he said that he had never experienced anything like it. He waited until the fish became completely motionless before serving it to his wife.

The TikTok video left viewers perplexed, as most were unable to figure out a logical explanation for why the fish suddenly came to life. Many tried to rationalize what had just happened. According to one user, even though the fish was dead, its spine was not removed, so its nerves came alive due to the heat. Another recalled seeing an octopus’ tentacles move as it was being cooked in a seafood restaurant, despite being cut up by the chef. One user commented, ‘Buying this kind of fish is better because it means it is fresher’.

Read more: Misogyny at its peak: Ganguly accused of ‘Casual Sexism’ after blaming wife, girlfriend for stress!

There is a logical explanation for this incident before you get completely freaked out. After a similar incident in 2018, a chemistry teacher reported that many of the tissues were still alive. ‘Cell metabolites are nearly intact, membrane voltages or potentials that exist in nerve cells are probably still close to intact,’ he said. Hope that explanation helps you sleep better at night.