Misogyny at its peak: Ganguly accused of ‘Casual Sexism’ after blaming wife, girlfriend for stress!

Disputes between BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and India Test skipper Virat Kohli have become the talk of the town. Kohli has faced a lot of criticism since he called out BCCI chief’s lies during a press conference before leaving for his South African tour. Nevertheless, that was not the only reason why Ganguly was slammed online in the last few days. He faced fury on social media last week after an old video of his went viral, showing him saying that ‘girls don’t need to play cricket’.

Ganguly’s tryst with controversy seems unlikely to end anytime soon because he keeps finding novel ways to anger people, either through his words or actions. On Saturday, the 49-year-old former cricketer was in trouble after passing sexist remarks about women while answering questions during a private event in Gurgaon. During a question and answer session, BCCI’s CEO was asked about the stresses he faces in his life. Instead of taking the question seriously, he treated it as a lighthearted prank and gave a very lame answer, which was highly misogynistic. ‘There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress,’ Ganguly replied.

The answer presented by Ganguly clearly illustrates how sexism is ingrained into the minds of the Indian masses. It demonstrates what’s wrong with Indian society that some people thought this answer was nothing more than a light-hearted joke. Not only was Ganguly’s answer sexist in nature, but it also revealed what he thought of women in general. People arguing that it was nothing more than a joke should not forget that this is not the first time he has made such a misogynistic statement.

During an old interview, when asked how he would react if his daughter wanted to play cricket, Ganguly had said: ‘Ami Sana ke baaron korbo. Meyedar cricket khelaar dorkaar nei (I’ll ask Sana not to because girls don’t need to play cricket)’. In response to Ganguly’s comments, Indian fans on social media called out his misogyny and fumed at the batting legend.

Slamming the southpaw, a user commented: ‘Even if you are trying to joke it is sexist, non-comical and belittling a gender. Since you are someone of stature, position and responsibility, I request you to retract this statement’. In making such a statement, he demonstrated a lack of understanding of both mental health and women’s rights. It remains to be seen if he will remain ignorant or apologise for his controversial remarks.