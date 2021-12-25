Japan approves Merck’s oral treatment for Covid-19

As concerns about the Omicron form grow, a Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill manufactured by Merck & Co Inc, as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ambition to roll out new medicines by year’s end.

Based on preparations disclosed previously by Kishida, the panel’s decision lays the way for 200,000 doses to be shipped across the country, starting this weekend.

After the decision, health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters, ‘I’m certain the distribution of this drug is a huge step forward for our nation’s COVID-19 handling,’ adding that some medical institutions and pharmacies will begin receiving the tablet as early as next Monday.