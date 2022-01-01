BREAKING NEWS: 12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir

At least 12 people were killed and 13 were injured after a stampede occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, early on Saturday. The casualties were from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one from J&K, according to Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre. The injured were transferred to Naraina hospital, he added.

The people were evacuated after the police initiated a rescue effort. Authorities claim that the issue is currently under control.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the lost families and promised that the injured will receive all available medical treatment and assistance.