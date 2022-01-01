Electricity travels at electric pace in India: Bags the place of largest power grid in the world !

India’s Power Sector, which has 70 sub-stations for its 138 crore population, has completed its first year of ‘One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency’ on Friday, making it one of the largest Grids in the world. With the completion of the first year of its ‘one grid, one frequency’, India has made significant progress in ensuring its energy security.

One of the major achievements in the power sector has been the integration of our five regional electricity grids into one national grid. The ‘One grid – One frequency’ program celebrated its first birthday on Friday by announcing that it had become one of the largest single grids in the world.

The energy secretary said that this achievement has enabled India’s energy security in a significant manner, along with bringing a revolutionary era to the Indian electricity market. The beginning of regional Grid management in the country dates back to the sixties. India was initially divided into five regions, namely the Northern, Eastern, Western, North Eastern, and Southern grids, which were all interconnected to form a regional grid.

Over time, each grid was interconnected to the other, allowing greater power availability and transfer. All this came together after the Southern Region was connected to the Central Grid by commissioning the 765 kV Raichur-Solapur Transmission Line – thus achieving ‘ONE NATION-ONE GRID-ONE FREQUENCY’. A National Grid connection has been made to the Srinagar Leh Transmission System and the system will be dedicated by the PM in 2019.