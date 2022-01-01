Tamil actor Vadivelu recovers from Covid; discharged from hospital

Chennai: Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu was discharged on Saturday following complete recovery from COVID-19. Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, the hospital where he was treated, said that the actor has recovered completely and his stay in the hospital was good and ‘uneventful’ with no setbacks.

Also read: ‘Here’s looking at you 2022’: Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms her pregnancy

The actor was discharged on January 1 in good health, SRMC’s medical director, Dr Suhas Prabhakar said in a press release. The star entertainer, who was admitted on December 23, 2021 after he tested positive for the virus, ‘is recovering well with treatment,’ the hospital had said days ago. The pooja for Vadivelu starrer movie- ‘Naai Sekar Returns’ was held recently.

Also read: RRR release date postponed amid surge in Covid-19 cases