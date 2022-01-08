Covid surge: schools and colleges in Maharashtra shut till February 15

Maharashtra’s schools and colleges have been closed until February 15 due to an exponential rise in Covid cases in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray government imposed a variety of restrictions today, including the prohibition of mass meetings and the closure of beauty salons, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas, and wellness centres. Only vaccinated people will be allowed to take public transport.

Under the new rules, cinema theatres will have to operate with 50 % capacity and will be closed from 10 pm to 8 am. Shopping malls and market complexes will also run at 50 % capacity and will be closed between 10 pm and 8 am.