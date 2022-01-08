Israel lifts ban on same-sex surrogacy

Israel abolished ban on same-sex couples and single males becoming parents through surrogacy on Tuesday, upholding a Supreme Court ruling that the ban should be lifted.

‘Today is a historic day for Israel’s LGBTQ battle,’ Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz stated at a press conference, revealing that the ministry had issued a circular allowing equal access to surrogacy pregnancy for all.

For years, Israel’s LGBTQ+ community has pushed for the right to surrogacy, which is already available to heterosexual couples and single women.

In July, the Supreme Court declared that the surrogacy prohibition for same-sex couples and single men violated human rights and that it must be overturned within six months, following a petition by gay rights groups.