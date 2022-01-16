UAE investigates aborted take-off of Emirates at Dubai airport

The civil aviation regulator in the United Arab Emirates has begun an inquiry into an aborted takeoff by an Emirates airline passenger jet at Dubai airport earlier this month, the carrier announced on Saturday.

It’s the airline’s second investigation in less than a month, after another passenger flight failed to rapidly boost its altitude following take-off in December. The plane landed without any injuries or accidents.

According to an Emirates representative, safety is the company’s primary priority, and the aborted takeoff from Dubai on January 9 resulted in no aircraft damage or injuries.