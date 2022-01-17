TAGG launches Verve Active smartwatch in India

Mumbai: Popular lifestyle electronics brand, TAGG launched its new Verve Active range of smartwatches in India. The smartwatch priced at Rs 1899 will be available on Flipkart.

The new TAGG smartwatch comes with a screen-size of 1.70 inches and supports various modes like 24 Sports Modes, Body Temperature Sensor, an updated Heart Rate Sensor, menstrual cycles tracker and improved SpO2. The company offers 12-month warranty for the watch.

It is protected with IP68 certification and supports 2.5D Full-screen touch. It also features a timer and a stopwatch. Users can access SMS alerts, call alerts, QQ WeChat, Facebook, Line, WhatsApp, and other notifications and weather forecasts.