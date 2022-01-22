Vaccination against Covid-19, including preventive doses, will be postponed for 3 months after recovery: Govt

The Centre announced on Friday that Covid immunisation, including preventive doses, will be postponed for three months following recovery for people who have had a coronavirus infection confirmed by a lab test.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests for assistance on administering the preventive dose to eligible people with Covid disease had come from a variety of sources.

‘Please notice that: -In the event of a lab-proven SARS-2 COVID-19 infection, all Covid vaccinations, including the Precaution dosage, will be postponed for 3 months following recovery,’he warned.

‘I respectfully urge that you kindly direct the concerned officials to take note,’ Sheel wrote.

He said the suggestion is based on scientific data and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization’s recommendation.

The vaccination of teenagers aged 15 to 18 years with Covid-19 began on January 3, and the administration of a precaution dosage to health care workers (HCWS), front-line workers (FLWs), and those aged 60 and up with co-morbidities began on January 10.

This cautionary dose is prioritised and sequenced based on the completion of nine months, or 39 weeks, from the date of administration of the second dose.